Cubans are anxious, desperate and hoping for change as the US confronts Havana

TOPSHOT - Alfredo Rodriguez, industrial designer and ISDI professor, studies during a power cut in Punta Brava, Havana on May 11, 2026. Since February 2026, the fuel crisis in Cuba�marked by the oil blockade imposed by the United States�has left universities without in-person classes. Today, practical degrees such as architecture and design are surviving amid blackouts, shortages and slashed programmes. Training has become so fragmented that an entire generation fears they are being left professionally half-formed. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)