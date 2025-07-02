The Dalai Lama is turning 90 and has a birthday message for Beijing
Tibet’s spiritual leader laid out plans for his succession, a process that is expected to face interference from China.
DHARAMSHALA, India—The Dalai Lama, the 89-year-old Buddhist leader who has for decades galvanized global support for the Tibetan movement, laid out plans Wednesday on how his successor will be chosen, a process that is expected to face interference from China.
