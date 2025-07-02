The Dalai Lama is turning 90 and has a birthday message for Beijing

DHARAMSHALA, India—The Dalai Lama, the 89-year-old Buddhist leader who has for decades galvanized global support for the Tibetan movement, laid out plans Wednesday on how his successor will be chosen, a process that is expected to face interference from China.

On Wednesday, in a statement released at the start of a conference of Tibetan religious leaders to mark his 90th birthday on Sunday, the Dalai Lama declared definitively that he will be born again—citing appeals for the continuity of the institution from Tibetans living in mainland China and Buddhists across the world.

“In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue," he said in a video message to the gathering, according to an English translation from his office.

In an earlier message on reincarnation, in 2011, the Dalai Lama, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his adherence to nonviolence in supporting the Tibetan cause, had warned of meddling by Chinese Communist authorities. He said that the party’s efforts to enforce inappropriate methods for recognizing reincarnations was damaging Tibet’s unique culture, and that he would issue guidelines for the process when he was around 90 to avoid misuse of the position.

On Wednesday, the Dalai Lama didn’t mention China in his statement, but said that the responsibility for finding his successor rested solely with his office, the Gaden Phodrang Trust, and that “no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter."

The message was his clearest statement yet on the future. In his earlier message in 2011, he raised other possibilities, such as a successor being chosen while he was still alive, or not having another Dalai Lama after him.

Despite his declaration, the process of finding the next Tibetan spiritual leader will be fraught.

It could be years after the Dalai Lama’s death before a reincarnation, likely to be identified as a young child, can assume the Buddhist leadership.

That leaves open the door for China to insert itself in the process. For Beijing, the Dalai Lama has long been seen as a dangerous separatist who seeks to cleave Tibet from China. The Communist Party says Tibet has historically been a part of China and that Beijing must approve the next reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

The current Dalai Lama has called on Tibetans to reject any candidate promoted by China, raising the possibility that there could be rival Dalai Lamas.

That possibility was presaged by the fate of a 6-year-old Tibetan boy who was recognized by the Dalai Lama as the Panchen Lama, the second-highest spiritual figure in the Dalai Lama’s Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism. The boy and his family were detained by Chinese security forces in 1995 and haven’t been seen since.

China then approved its own choice for the Panchen Lama. The Beijing-backed figure, now 35, met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping last month, a sign of the importance the Communist Party puts on controlling the Tibetan Buddhist hierarchy. Xi called on him to “play a better role in promoting the building of a strong sense of the community of the Chinese nation, systematically promoting the sinicization of religion in China," state media reported.

The keen attention on the events surrounding the Dalai Lama’s birthday is a testament to the charisma of its current occupant, Tenzin Gyatso, who came of age as Chinese troops flooded Tibet in 1950, a move Tibetans saw as an illegal occupation by a foreign power.

After fleeing Communist China for exile in India in 1959, the Dalai Lama became a celebrated figure for his unwavering advocacy for his lost homeland—keeping a spotlight on the plight of the Tibetan people for decades.

His followers include Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who is among the thousands of Tibetans, scholars and fans of the Dalai Lama who have gathered in the Indian hill town of Dharamshala this week. The main temple complex overlooking the office and the residence of the Dalai Lama was decorated with garlands of marigold flowers this week.

For Tibetans, including the millions living abroad, their transnational community and the aspirations for a homeland free from Chinese oppression have long been embodied in one of the world’s most instantly recognizable figures.

After decades of serving as both the political and religious leader of Tibetans, the Dalai Lama separated the roles in 2011 and devolved political power to the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, partly as an effort to ensure that the Tibetan movement would outlive him. But he remains integral to the movement.

Samdhong Rinpoche, a trustee of the Dalai Lama’s Gaden Phodrang Trust that will find the next reincarnation, said the Tibetan community is entering a crisis period as grave as the one it faced when the Dalai Lama was forced to flee Tibet—but one they will have to navigate without the spiritual leader most Tibetans have known all their lives.

“Tibetans as a whole, particularly Tibetans in diaspora, are passing through a more critical time" than in the decades after 1959, he said in an interview Tuesday. “Without his leadership and guidance, how will the Tibet movement survive? That is a matter of concern."

The Dalai Lama said via video link that he will be reincarnated.

The run-up to the Dalai Lama’s birthday celebrations has seen numerous prayer offerings for his long life to continue. That included one on Monday—his birthday according to the Tibetan lunar calendar—at which Gere greeted the Buddhist leader.

Scholars of Tibetan religion and history say they expect Tibetans will offer the next Dalai Lama the devotion they bestowed on the current one. But if the global community isn’t as mesmerized by the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation, the Tibetan-rights movement could suffer.

“Without a charismatic Dalai Lama or some other charismatic figure to be the face of the movement, they could lose international support," said David Warner, associate professor of anthropology at Denmark’s Aarhus University, whose research focuses on Himalayan Buddhism.

That crossroads is approaching at a time when links between Tibetans inside and outside of China are withering. For decades, thousands of Tibetans fled to India and poured fresh energy into the Tibetan diaspora movement.

After protests in the Tibet region broke out in March 2008, followed by a wave of self-immolations by monks and other Tibetans, Beijing escalated a clampdown on the region that has made it much harder to escape to India.

Monks in maroon robes and Indian and foreign tourists filled the streets around the Dalai Lama’s residence. Tibetans had traveled from across India to be in the Dalai Lama’s presence this week.

Pasang Chhonga, who fled to India from Tibet with her family when she was a young girl, sat on a bench on the main temple complex on Tuesday counting prayer beads in her fingers, silently chanting a Tibetan Buddhist mantra for energy and compassion.

The 81-year-old said she had worked with her parents on backbreaking road construction work in the northern mountains at first. Their lives improved when they were given land for farming and house as part of the Dalai Lama exile government’s efforts to resettle Tibetan migrants with the help of the Indian government.

Chhonga, who lives in a Tibetan settlement in western India, said she had seen the Dalai Lama when he visited her Tibetan camp, but he was much younger then. When she met him at a public audience recently, she felt both happy and sad.

“I felt very sad in my heart because he is getting very old," said Chhonga. “I felt happy because I could offer my prayers and get his blessings."

