The Dalai Lama is turning 90 and has a birthday message for Beijing

In an earlier message on reincarnation, in 2011, the Dalai Lama, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his adherence to nonviolence in supporting the Tibetan cause, had warned of meddling by Chinese Communist authorities. He said that the party’s efforts to enforce inappropriate methods for recognizing reincarnations was damaging Tibet’s unique culture, and that he would issue guidelines for the process when he was around 90 to avoid misuse of the position.