Days after Huang’s ouster, Bessent demands ‘dramatic shakeup’ at Nvidia

Embattled chip maker Nvidia needs a “dramatic” change after the ouster of its co-founder Jensen Huang last week, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Nvidia should “go outside the company” for its next CEO, Bessent told Fox News on Sunday.

“As the board conducts the search for a new leader, that they need to go outside the company, that just what was going inside the company, they need a dramatic shake-up,” Bessent told Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures.

“Nvidia’s a wonderful company, Jensen Huang is an incredible innovator, but that does not abrogate their duties of compliance,” he said, likening the situation to what bank regulators would do in the event of compliance issues at a bank. “If a bank hadn’t complied like this,” the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency “would be in there right now and a lot of the executives would be removed,” he said.

Nvidia’s board named Chief Financial Officer Collette Kress, one of Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance, as acting CEO until a successor to Huang is named. Huang’s removal comes after his admission of an extramarital affair and amid national security issues, including whether Nvidia chips were diverted to Chinese entities.

Nvidia could not immediately be reached on Sunday.

Bessent said more important than “Jensen’s foibles” was whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance around U.S. export restrictions on advanced AI chips, he told Fox. “Was it a low-level fail, was it in the middle or was it up in the C-suite—and who knew?”

Bessent also openly questioned whether Nvidia used shell companies like the Singapore-based Megaspeed, “as a workaround” to sell chips to China.

Megaspeed is the former employer of Alice Huang, who is no relation to Jensen Huang, and who is one of the women with whom the former CEO had an extramarital relationship.

Bessent said President Donald Trump had been clear about restricting advanced chip exports, and drew a very strong line at Nvidia’s midlevel H200 chips. It is unknown if Nvidia “intentionally ignored the warning signs” of shell companies like Megaspeed, Bessent added.

“I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel,” Bessent said.

Nvidia’s board last Sunday announced an independent investigation into reports that Jensen Huang had been targeted by an alleged foreign intelligence effort, adding that “The board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate.”