Death toll from Israeli strike on Hezbollah military leaders rises
SummaryThe militant group said 16 of its members were killed in Friday’s attack in Beirut, which Lebanon’s health minister said left a total of 31 people dead.
BEIRUT—Israel’s airstrike on a building in southern Beirut didn’t just kill a top Hezbollah commander—it took out an entire class of senior leaders of the militant group’s most elite fighting force, as the two foes lurch closer to all-out war.
