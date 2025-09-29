Debt is fueling the next wave of the AI boom

A few smaller companies—most prominently CoreWeave—have been relying on creative financing to vault themselves to the AI forefront for a while. More recently, though, the ambitions of companies such as OpenAI are poised to take leverage and mega contracts to a whole new level. OpenAI is laying the groundwork for a network of data centers that will cost at least $1 trillion over the next few years. As part of its push, the company signed a $300 billion, five-year contract this month under which Oracle is to set up AI computing infrastructure and lease it to OpenAI.