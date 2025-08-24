Decades after genocide, Rwanda emerges as aggressive regional power

The U.N. says some 4,000 Rwandan troops fought alongside the rebels, whose ranks are filled largely with Congolese Tutsis and other Rwandan-language speakers. Human Rights Watch estimates more than twice that many were involved. At times, according to the U.N., there were more Rwandan troops on the front lines than there were Congolese rebels. M23, founded in 2012, had roughly 5,000 fighters when it took Goma, and has since grown to some 12,000 through voluntary and forced recruitment, according to Serwat. Numerous Rwandan soldiers, especially Congolese Tutsis who had been refugees in Rwanda, have now joined rebel ranks, he said.