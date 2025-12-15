Decades of tight gun laws failed to prevent Sydney terrorist attack
Summary
One suspect had six licensed firearms; his son had been investigated by intelligence agency.
The father and son accused in Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in nearly 30 years had six licensed firearms at the scene, police said Monday, as emerging details about the attack spurred calls to strengthen the country’s gun laws.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story