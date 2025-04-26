Why the Trump-shock is now going subsea

Until now ocean policymakers and mining executives in America had in private derided TMC as rapacious. They resented its breathless lobbying and not all of them agreed that a unilateral American move over deep-sea mining would be the best approach. Yet some are now coming around. After all, the administration’s push for a comprehensive policy for seabed mining is more than the previous administration managed. And the ISA, despite years of effort, is little closer to coming up with its own mining rules. Here, a growing number of policymakers and executives now say, is a chance for America to take back the initiative and help shape the international rules of the coming seabed boom. A rush of mining applications, including for the waters of American Samoa, will surely follow.