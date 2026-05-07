DeepSeek and Alibaba rescue China’s office landlords

In the short run the court ruling in Hangzhou, which has spared the job of a quality inspector responsible for checking the accuracy of AI output at his company, may help keep the office boomlet going. Whether this turns into a more enduring boom will depend on how many office jobs AI eventually replaces. The countrywide explosion in demand from AI firms in March was due to a need to sit not software engineers but back-office and support staff, Mr Lam points out. This is precisely the sort of job that AI agents are expected to eliminate.