Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth plans 20% cut to top brass

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1. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will announce 20% cut to top brass.

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Hegseth is expected to unveil the reductions during a Wednesday speech, according to Pentagon officials. The plan will double the 10% reduction to the positions reserved for generals and admirals that the Pentagon chief ordered last year, the officials said. The armed services have been directed to complete the cuts by Jan. 1, 2027.

2. The Trump administration used Homeland Security funds for pro-Trump television ads.

The taxpayer money used to fund the controversial ads that started airing last week came from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to people familiar with the matter. President Trump personally pushed for the ads and has been involved in their creation, according to a person familiar with the matter. The White House has referred to the ads as public-service announcements. DHS declined to comment, referring to the White House’s statement.

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3. Billionaire Peter Thiel is behind the $130 million purchase of Casa Encantada.

The circa-1930s Bel-Air estate once prized as one of Los Angeles’s grandest homes changed hands in a July auction. The winning bidder, whose identity has remained a tightly held secret, was a limited liability company with ties to Thiel, according to people familiar with the situation. The deal adds another trophy property to the 58-year-old Palantir and PayPal co-founder’s extensive real-estate portfolio.

4. Yemen’s Houthis expanded their territory with arms from Iran and China.

The Tehran-backed militant group has stepped up attacks in the Red Sea, expanded its footprint along the Yemeni coast and asserted control over the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a crucial corridor for global energy. The Houthis’ arsenal draws heavily on Iranian technology and components, and Chinese companies are supplying the group with goods critical for its drones.

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5. A judge ordered Mayor Mamdani to redo the rollout of his new pied-à-terre tax.

The ruling says the rollout of the surcharge unlawfully put the burden on homeowners to prove their residency status, when city officials should have verified that information themselves. It blocks the city from taking any further action on the notices that have already been sent to about 17,000 New Yorkers, and forces the administration to take down the tax roll of about 900,000 properties that it published online as part of the rollout.

The Number The number of children that the Treasury Department will automatically enroll in the government’s new Trump Accounts as soon as this week, the agency said in rules published Tuesday. The auto-enrollment replaces the previous structure, which required parents or guardians to sign up.

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Spotlight

See how El Niño made the Atlantic hurricane season disappear.

The North Atlantic typically gets more than three hurricanes by this time of year. So far, there have been none. This month, the Atlantic Ocean broke a century-old record for the latest time of year without hurricanes. It’s one of many consequences of a historic El Niño reshuffling global weather.

Catch Up Piper Sandler Holds Talks to Buy Perella Weinberg (Read)Mamdani Unveils Strategy to Combat Antisemitism Amid Criticism of His Anti-Israel Views (Read)North Korea Land Mines ‘Highly Likely’ Behind DMZ Explosion, Seoul Says (Read)Lazy Customers Are Great for Banks. Could AI Change that? (Read)

What Do You Think? Last week, we asked what you hoped the outcome of the Trump-Xi summit would be. Here’s what you had to say:

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“The best I would hope is for both countries to stabilize the trade agreements and leave the other issues like Taiwan, Russia and Iran for another time. It makes no sense to discuss issues that will not be resolved anytime soon.” —Mario Recchia, New Jersey

“Nothing will come from China, however our fearless leader will say that the meeting was very productive.” —H. Rankin, Missouri

Responses have been condensed and edited.

Take a Break

American tourists have long overlooked Seychelles, the smallest country in Africa with no direct flights from the U.S. But as travelers chase farther-flung getaways, the Seychelles has recently drawn an influx of luxury retreats. The sliver of a country is stacked with luxury outposts, including two Four Seasons, Raffles, Six Senses, Waldorf Astoria and Cheval Blanc. A trip is now easier than ever.

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Today’s newsletter was curated by Amira McKee and Liz Webber.

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