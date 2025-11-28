‘Deliver or die:’ Inside the drug-boat crews ferrying cocaine to the US
Juan Forero , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 28 Nov 2025, 07:22 am IST
Summary
The high-seas cowboys who speed tons of cocaine to American consumers are now getting blown out of the water. They say it won’t stop them.
CALI, Colombia—They see themselves as the cowboys of the drug trade, highly experienced crews that ferry narcotics on small boats across the open seas, running on a mix of bravado, skill and dreams of a massive payday.
