Demand for American degrees is sinking
Trump’s war on universities could drive away America’s brightest import
SOME OF AMERICA’S most valuable companies were built by people who came to America as students. Elon Musk was born in South Africa and lived in Canada before studying physics at the University of Pennsylvania. Patrick and John Collison moved from Ireland to attend MIT and Harvard, respectively, before founding Stripe, a digital payments company. All told, more than half of America’s billion-dollar start-ups were founded by at least one immigrant; a quarter have a founder who arrived as a student.