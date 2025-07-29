Demand for American degrees is sinking

Prospective students are already looking elsewhere. Studyportals, an online directory for degree programmes around the world, says clicks on American courses are now at their lowest level since the covid-19 pandemic (see chart 3). Weekly page views halved between January 5th and the end of April. First-quarter traffic to American undergraduate and master’s degrees was down by more than 20% year on year; traffic to PhD courses fell by a third. The biggest drop was from India, where interest fell by 40%. The data suggest that British universities would be the most likely beneficiaries.