Democrat sweep adds new twist to markets' Iran, AI, and debt worries

A sweeping Democrat win in US midterm elections is the latest curve ball to markets grappling with the repercussions of the Iran war and an AI boom that has bolstered growth and inflation, just as the world's biggest economy's debt load mounts.

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While the overall market reaction to the results was modest on Wednesday, with equities higher in Europe and the dollar recovering, investors are bracing for volatility to continue. Attention fell on two areas in particular: the direction of an Iran war that has helped drive oil prices up 70% this year and a contentious debate over US fiscal spending.

"The biggest potential market implications could be if, with the midterms now out of the way, the President (Donald Trump) decides to escalate in the Middle East," said Mike Bell, head of market strategy at RBC BlueBay Asset Management, which manages almost $600 billion of assets.

"If escalation... were to follow and energy prices then move higher it could hurt both stocks and bonds at the same time."

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As the Iran war persists, oil prices have remained stuck above $100 a barrel, pushing up fuel costs for consumers and businesses. Central banks, meanwhile, are alert to the risks of a spillover into a broader price surge that necessitates much higher interest rates.

The US central bank has missed its inflation target for more than half a decade. Euro zone inflation rose to a three-year high at 4% in October on expensive energy and was set to rise further in the coming months, data on Wednesday showed, reaffirming market bets for a December European Central Bank rate hike.

Geopolitical risks remained high since Trump retains control of foreign policy, said Berenberg chief economist Holger Schmieding.

In addition to the Iran war, the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Trump's tariff threats to European allies over Greenland earlier this year also caught investors off guard.

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"We probably have to brace ourselves for significant foreign policy noise in the two final years of the Trump presidency," Schmieding said.

FROM AI BUILD OUT TO DEBT

Fears that rapid AI sector growth could be hamstrung by regulatory scrutiny following the Democrat win was an immediate focus for the market.

Opinion polls have shown Democratic voters favoring more control over AI, and investors expect the Democratic-controlled Congress to apply more scrutiny to the sector.

Still, world stocks overcame initial wobbles and were higher , while US stock futures, rose, having fallen by as much as 2% overnight.

"AI is such a core part of the US growth story. So whoever is in government will try and get the best of both worlds - support the build out while respecting affordability concerns," said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, nothing that the S&P stock index has been higher a year after midterms on each occasion since the end of World War Two.

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Still, investors have been getting nervous about market resiliency. AI's capital-investment surge and highly indebted governments have helped drive up borrowing costs to multidecade highs, exposing markets faultlines.

Shah added that she would be watching what happens in terms of fiscal policy, which could be even more constrained following the election result.

Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, with analysts expressing relief that Trump's promise to hand out $5,000 checks to US adults in the event of a Republican victory would not materialise.

Concern about a US debt pile that recently topped $40 trillion has helped push up government bond yields this year.

Congress has postponed a contentious debate over fiscal 2027 spending until after the midterms, setting up a December 11 deadline to reach a funding agreement.

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The deadline for raising the debt ceiling is unlikely to be arrive until late 2027, Democrats could use the so-called X-date as leverage in negotiations with Republicans over spending and tax policy, pressing for concessions in exchange for votes to address the borrowing limit.

"We expect market volatility to continue," said Shah. “It will be white-knuckled ride for the next year.”