Democrats are courting these Wall Street financiers to help them win in 2028

Centerview Partners co-founder Blair Effron; Joshua Steiner, a partner at investment firm SSW Partners; former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who is now chairman of the private-equity firm Warburg Pincus; Blackstone vice chairman Tom Nides; and former Oracle President Charles Phillips are among the executives that are part of the group, the people said. One of the goals for some of the organizers is for a younger generation of financiers to have the chance to meet with candidates and for them to potentially help raise campaign cash. The group has been meeting since late last year to discuss the 2028 Democratic field.