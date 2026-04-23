Democrats go on the offensive with new ad blitz

Nearly $20 million in Florida, the first time the PAC has reserved advertising in the state since the 2020 election cycle. It covers about $9 million in the Miami market to target GOP Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Gimenez; $6.6 million in the Tampa area for races against GOP Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Laurel Lee; and $3.9 million in the Orlando area to focus on embattled Republican Rep. Cory Mills, who has faced calls for expulsion from the House.Nearly $13 million in the Philadelphia area, which includes a suburban seat held by Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents a rare GOP-held district won by Kamala Harris in 2024. The PAC also has reserved more than $3 million apiece in Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre, Pa., where Democrats hope to defeat GOP Reps. Scott Perry and Rob Bresnahan, respectively.Roughly $13 million in Harlingen, Texas, a media market that covers South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley and touches three competitive House races.Nearly $11 million across Iowa, focused on Republican Reps. Zach Nunn, who represents a Des Moines-area district, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks in eastern Iowa.More than $7.6 million in the Phoenix media market, which includes an open race for a suburban district held by GOP Rep. David Schweikert, who is running for governor, and a northeastern Arizona seat held by Rep. Eli Crane, a Republican.More than $7 million in the Denver area, a nod to Democrats’ hopes of unseating Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican freshman who narrowly won election in 2024 in the city’s northern suburbs.