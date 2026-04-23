The main outside group supporting Democrats’ efforts to regain control of the House is reserving $272 million in television and digital advertising ahead of the November midterm elections, with most of the money targeting seats currently held by Republicans.
Democrats go on the offensive with new ad blitz
SummaryHouse Majority PAC is reserving $272 million in TV and digital spots, mostly targeting seats held by Republicans.
The main outside group supporting Democrats’ efforts to regain control of the House is reserving $272 million in television and digital advertising ahead of the November midterm elections, with most of the money targeting seats currently held by Republicans.
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