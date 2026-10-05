Democrats Inch Into Red Territory, but Have Problems on Home Turf

With a month to go before the midterm elections, the U.S. map keeps shifting in Democrats’ favor. Senate seats in states that President Trump won comfortably are now seen as tossups and House seats that he carried by double digits are in danger of flipping.
At the same time, Democrats are struggling to coalesce around an ideological platform and face a steep financial disadvantage to Republicans. In some blue-leaning states, Senate GOP candidates are staging strong challenges, giving Republicans hope of potentially tempering any Democratic gains elsewhere—and forcing Democrats to devote money and energy to defending their home turf.