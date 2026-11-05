Democrats’ midterm victory shakes up 2028 electoral map

“One of our priorities should be to return to a modicum of honest governance and respectful engagement with other nations globally as well as with each other. Respect doesn’t mean rolling over. It means engagement, discussions, negotiations and pragmatic compromises that collectively serve to help not only ourselves but, yes, our allies also. At home, it means transparency, not shadowy nepotism. Let’s go back to an America that builds credibility and trust with both its own citizenry and other nations.” —Steve Turco, Texas