Democrats’ midterm victory shakes up 2028 electoral map

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1. Democrats’ midterm sweep has shaken up the 2028 presidential map.
Despite divides between centrists and far-left candidates, the party unified around a message of affordability to pull off a stunning victory. Democrats will enter 2027 with a comfortable Senate majority and a House majority that is expected to rival the size that former President Obama had in his first term in office. They will also hold the governorships in all seven battleground states that decided the 2024 presidential election. That success could expand the 2028 presidential map, opening the possibility of competing for electoral votes in traditional GOP states like Texas.