Democrats’ midterm victory shakes up 2028 electoral map

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This is an edition of the What’s News newsletter, which helps you catch up on the headlines and understand the news, free in your inbox daily. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.
1. Democrats’ midterm sweep has shaken up the 2028 presidential map.
1. Democrats’ midterm sweep has shaken up the 2028 presidential map.
Despite divides between centrists and far-left candidates, the party unified around a message of affordability to pull off a stunning victory. Democrats will enter 2027 with a comfortable Senate majority and a House majority that is expected to rival the size that former President Obama had in his first term in office. They will also hold the governorships in all seven battleground states that decided the 2024 presidential election. That success could expand the 2028 presidential map, opening the possibility of competing for electoral votes in traditional GOP states like Texas.
2. Vice President JD Vance blamed Republicans’ loss on the Iran War.
In a rare moment of distance between himself and the president, Vance said Republican voters who had supported President Trump in 2024 were mad about the war, the resulting higher energy prices and that the administration had abandoned its “America First” agenda. His comments followed weeks of internal hand-wringing at the White House about the war’s impact on the midterms and discussions about whether to acknowledge publicly ongoing strikes, according to people familiar with the discussions.
3. The Dow jumped to its best day in 18 months.
It gained 1,569 points, or 3%, while the Nasdaq traded 1.4% higher as stocks recovered from an off-hours slide when election results started rolling in. Oil prices fell after Vance blamed Republican losses on the U.S.-Iran war, heightening hopes for a peace deal. The sharp market moves followed comments by Trump that he would accept the election results and that he looked forward to working with Democrats.
4. Elon Musk’s political power was delivered a stunning blow.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had poured more than $440 million into races to support Republican candidates. In the most bruising defeat of the night for Musk, Senate candidate James Talarico beat Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, becoming the first Democrat to win a statewide election in 32 years. Musk, a Texas resident, spent more than $150 million on that race alone, fueling a barrage of television ads highly critical of Talarico in an attempt to rescue Paxton’s troubled campaign.
5. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he won’t run for minority leader.
After speaking with Trump, the Louisiana conservative announced the decision on an all-staff call, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Johnson had previously given mixed signals about whether he wanted to stay as minority leader if the GOP lost control. With Johnson out of the running, the top candidates for minority leader are Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana.
Spotlight
See how Democrats fractured the coalition that elected Trump.
Big groups in the voter pool shifted away from Republicans, helping Democrats win many districts that two years ago backed the president. Democrats made inroads with independent voters, young voters and Latino voters, particularly Latino women. They also won more white voters, as previously thin margins among college-educated whites extended to an almost 20-point margin.
Quoted
Catch Up
- Letitia James Steps Back From Probe Into Alleged Cornell Assault (Read)
- Appeals Court Gives Mamdani Administration Green Light on Pied-à-Terre Rollout (Read)
- What a Democratic Congress Means for Trump’s Foreign-Policy Agenda (Read)
- How the Jets—Yes, the Jets—Orchestrated the NFL’s Big Short (Read)
What Do You Think?
Yesterday, we asked what your priorities are for your elected officials after the midterms. Here’s what you had to say:
“I believe they can add some decorum and compromise to all political offices, from the mayor of a small town in South Carolina to the presidency, but I also believe that the Bills can win the Super Bowl.” —Evelyn Irwin, South Carolina
“End presidential pardons. End qualified immunity—hold law enforcement to the same standards as ordinary citizens. Full transparency in government.” —Eric W. Thompson, Florida
“One of our priorities should be to return to a modicum of honest governance and respectful engagement with other nations globally as well as with each other. Respect doesn’t mean rolling over. It means engagement, discussions, negotiations and pragmatic compromises that collectively serve to help not only ourselves but, yes, our allies also. At home, it means transparency, not shadowy nepotism. Let’s go back to an America that builds credibility and trust with both its own citizenry and other nations.” —Steve Turco, Texas
Responses have been condensed and edited.
Take a Break
High interest rates, punishing gas prices and broad economic anxiety have dented sales of everything from RVs to boats. But that downturn hasn’t come for Harley-Davidson. In its primary market of North America, the bike maker has recorded year-over-year retail-sales growth in each of the last four quarters, and is on track for the first full-year increase since 2021. Globally, sales are up 4% so far this year.
Beyond the Newsroom
WSJ | Buy Side: Our picks for the best high-yield savings accounts offer some of the highest APYs while keeping fees and account requirements low.
Today’s newsletter was curated by Amira McKee and Liz Webber.
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