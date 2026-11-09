Democrats promised to fix the economy. What can they really do?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Tom Green had a wish list when he cast his vote in the Democratic Party’s midterm landslide last week: Tougher rules on AI data centers. Universal healthcare. Better job protections.
The 29-year-old software engineer helped elect Sherrod Brown to the Senate and Amy Acton to the governor’s office. Both Democrats pledged to stop energy-hungry AI data centers from raising consumers’ electricity bills. Brown aims to cap utility rate increases and control prescription-drug prices. Acton promises to forgive medical debt and deliver tax breaks to families.