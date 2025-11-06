Democrats risk drawing the wrong lessons from one good day
Moderate governors offer a better model than a charming socialist in New York
The voters have spoken, but what did they say? The elections held on November 4th have consequences for how Minneapolis, New Jersey, New York City and Virginia are run; for electricity prices in Georgia and for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. They were also the first real test of whether Donald Trump’s second term is everything voters hoped for when they chose last November to send him back to the White House. Overall, Democrats did even better than expected. Yet one good night has not solved the party’s enduring problems.