Democrats risk drawing the wrong lessons from one good day

What are the right lessons? The first is to focus on the economy and affordability, as Mr Mamdani, Ms Sherrill and Ms Spanberger all did. The second is to pick candidates who are a good fit for the places where they are running. Ms Spanberger worked for the CIA before she entered politics and Ms Sherrill served as a Navy helicopter pilot. Both are evidence of a patriotism that helps parry Republican attacks about America-hating Democrats. The third is not to run as a defender of the establishment in an era of upheaval. New Yorkers probably do not want socialism and Mr Mamdani will be too constrained by city and state law (as well as the laws of arithmetic) to give it to them. As a year ago, this election was less an endorsement of a programme than another expression of frustration.