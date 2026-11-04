Democrats take Congress as Trump says Iran war is partly to blame for GOP losses

Iran turns to guerrilla tactics to reassert its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran is using everything in its arsenal to try to disrupt the flow of oil out of the Persian Gulf as it tries to shore up the regime’s fast-eroding position in the conflict and pressure the Trump administration in deadlocked negotiations. Over recent weeks, Tehran has launched bomb-laden undersea drones, fired rocket-propelled grenades and deployed crews to attach limpet mines to ships, targeting vessels that shuttle oil to waiting tankers, report Summer Said, Benoit Faucon and Georgi Kantchev. The Islamic Republic’s battle to block that escape route has become a shadow war inside the wider U.S.-Iran conflict, with a direct impact on global energy prices as American forces have struck back.