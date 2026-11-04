Democrats take Congress as Trump says Iran war is partly to blame for GOP losses

1. FROM MY DESK
Two years after handing Republicans control of Washington, voters flipped Congress blue, resetting the balance of power for President Trump’s final years in office.
The sweep gives Democrats decisive leverage over everything from Trump’s nominees to government spending. While party leaders have pledged swift action on healthcare and household costs, turning that agenda into law will run straight into Trump’s veto pen. This morning, we look at what a Democratic-controlled Congress changes—and what it doesn’t.