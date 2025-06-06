Despite trade war, US drug companies turn to China for key cancer treatments
Josh Nathan-Kazis , Barrons 4 min read 06 Jun 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Summary
US drug companies are increasingly licensing experimental medicines invented by Chinese firms. The recent deals could be worth up to $25 billion.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The drug industry has spent months going along with the Trump administration’s efforts to move manufacturing and investment into the U.S., and to disentangle the U.S. and Chinese economies. A long list of big pharmaceutical firms have committed tens of billions of dollars to factories and research facilities in the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story