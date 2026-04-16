For almost six years, Argentines have demanded the truth about the mysterious death of their tragic national hero, Diego Maradona, among the greatest soccer players the world has ever seen.
Did medical neglect kill football hero Maradona? A criminal trial seeks answers
SummarySix years after the Argentine legend died of heart failure, his doctors and nurses are facing homicide charges.
For almost six years, Argentines have demanded the truth about the mysterious death of their tragic national hero, Diego Maradona, among the greatest soccer players the world has ever seen.
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