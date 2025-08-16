Dirty Water: Inside the ‘largest franchise fraud in the history of the US’
Authorities accuse an entrepreneur and his companies of raising $275 million from investors, including many veterans, through two interrelated Ponzi schemes.
The pitch offered a “truly passive, turnkey investment" that was “ideal for the passive investor." For $8,500 to $10,000, you could own your own vending machine that dispensed one-gallon jugs of locally sourced filtered water that would be installed at grocery stores and other retail locations around the country.