Dirty Water: Inside the ‘largest franchise fraud in the history of the US’

In April 2022, as Wear was struggling to secure fresh investments in Water Station, the SEC alleges that he began selling notes purportedly secured by the water machines to institutional investors, ultimately raising $110 million. Wear said that funds raised through those sales would fund purchases of new vending machines to expand the business, but as with the alleged retail scheme, most of the vending machines that Wear’s company “purported to pledge as collateral for the notes did not exist or were not owned by Water Station," according to the complaint.