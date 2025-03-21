Disney’s new ‘Snow White’ movie is making pretty much everyone mad
Erich Schwartzel , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 21 Mar 2025, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryThe live-action remake of the studio’s beloved classic managed to hit every possible cultural land mine on its journey to theaters
The star of Disney’s new live-action “Snow White" wasted no time hurling insults at the original version, saying it had “antiquated ideas about women in power." When the movie started filming, it created a rift in the dwarf-actor community: to use real dwarfs or not? The New York Post dubbed it “Snow Woke." Hollywood strikes shut down production, and a literal fire broke out that damaged the thatched roofing of one of the cottages on set. The actresses playing Snow White and the Evil Queen even staked out opposing sides about the war in Gaza.
