Disney’s new ‘Snow White’ movie is making pretty much everyone mad

The star of Disney’s new live-action “Snow White" wasted no time hurling insults at the original version, saying it had “antiquated ideas about women in power." When the movie started filming, it created a rift in the dwarf-actor community: to use real dwarfs or not? The New York Post dubbed it “Snow Woke." Hollywood strikes shut down production, and a literal fire broke out that damaged the thatched roofing of one of the cottages on set. The actresses playing Snow White and the Evil Queen even staked out opposing sides about the war in Gaza.