Moviegoers couldn’t resist the chance to see Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reprise their roles as fashion magazine diva Miranda Priestly and her former assistant in Walt Disney’s The Devil Wears Prada 2.
Disney’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ cat walks to the top of the box office
SummaryFor Hollywood, the first weekend in May now represents the start of summer movie season, an 18 week period that usually rakes in 40% of the industry’s annual sales.
Moviegoers couldn’t resist the chance to see Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reprise their roles as fashion magazine diva Miranda Priestly and her former assistant in Walt Disney’s The Devil Wears Prada 2.
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