Disney’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ cat walks to the top of the box office

Comscore’s head of marketplace trends Paul Dergarabedian said The Devil Wears Prada 2 overperformed in international markets, where it raked in $156.6 million—more than twice what it sold in the U.S. and Canada—for an estimated $233.6 million global opening. The film brought back screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna and director David Frankel, “and of course having pretty much all of the original cast and creative team made it a must-see for fans of the original,” he said.