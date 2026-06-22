Disney’s ‘Toy Story 5’ marks biggest movie debut of 2026

Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story 5 shattered already enormous expectations for its opening weekend, becoming the biggest movie debut of the year so far and notching the biggest opening for the five-part franchise.
The latest installment of the animated feature reached an estimated $160 million in domestic box office sales through Sunday and another $152.0 million internationally, delivering an estimated $312.0 million weekend worldwide, according to Rentrak.
Hollywood is tracking its one of its best summers in years, according to Rentrak’s head of marketplace trends Paul Dergarabedian. Toy Story 5 “is yet another building block” for only the second $4 billion summer domestically since 2019, following the 2023 summer of “Barbenheimer,” he said, referring to the dual releases of Warner Bros.’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer.