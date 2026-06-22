Disney’s ‘Toy Story 5’ marks biggest movie debut of 2026

“Proving that old toys can learn new tricks while reckoning with an era of endless screen time, Toy Story 5 largely sidesteps franchise fatigue by reaffirming that children everywhere still got a friend in these lovable characters,” Rotten Tomatoes said of the critics’ consensus. The quote is a reference to composer-songwriter Randy Newman’s song, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the first Toy Story movie in 1995. He has scored the soundtrack for all five movies, and Taylor Swift wrote a new song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for the fifth movie.