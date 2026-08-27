Ditch the 40-ounce water bottle: you’re probably hydrated enough

I have a confession: I hate drinking water.
While everyone else seems to be slugging H20 from 40-ounce Stanley tumblers, I have never understood the appeal of drinking plain, tasteless water all day.
But how much water do we really need to drink a day? The question feels more pressing than ever given rising temperatures, heat waves and the fact that chugging water is almost a competitive sport these days. The answer may be less than you think and varies based on your size, health, activity level and where you live.