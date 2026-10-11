Diversifying your portfolio in the age of AI is tricky. How to do it.

Diversifying your portfolio isn’t as simple as it once was.
The artificial-intelligence boom is lifting many boats, including sectors and in regions typically driven by different fundamentals. AI-related stocks are the main driver behind many broad indexes. And even the traditional hedge to equities—the bond market—is moving with stocks.
What can an investor do? Dive deep into your current holdings to discover what you are exposed to, experts say. Then tweak your investments by finding assets that are less correlated with each other to spread the risk.