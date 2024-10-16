Does China welcome—or dread—an Iran-Israel war?
Summary
- It wants American interests to suffer, but not at any price
Last month, as tensions escalated between Iran and Israel, China helped organise a five-day Chinese film festival in the Iranian capital, Tehran. It opened with a blockbuster: “The Battle at Lake Changjin". The drama portrays the heroism of Chinese soldiers who fought against American troops in the Korean war of 1950-53. “Strike one punch to avoid a hundred," Mao Zedong is shown exhorting his colleagues. Nationalist bloggers in China crowed about the film’s showing. “Iran cannot sit idly by, even if the United States is behind Israel!" wrote a widely read scribe.