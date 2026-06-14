Does Donald Trump make Latin America a good bet?

FOR AMERICA’S neighbours, Donald Trump’s second term has been more unsettling than for most. As well as disrupting trade and sending energy prices soaring—bad news almost wherever you are—Mr Trump is determined to impose his will on the western hemisphere. He has kidnapped the leader of Venezuela, sent gunboats to the Caribbean and threatened to invade Cuba.
Yet Latin America has been well placed to benefit from Trumpian chaos. After a lull in 2024, in 2025—Mr Trump’s first year back in office—foreign direct investment (FDI) rose to $204bn from $167bn (see chart 1), while flows to the rest of the developing world shrank. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) were up by nearly half. An index tracking Latin American stock markets, compiled by MSCI, an investment firm, has risen by 60% since the start of 2025, beating emerging markets as a whole (even despite a decline after bombs started falling in Iran, see chart 2).