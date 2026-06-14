Does Donald Trump make Latin America a good bet?

At least half of last year’s increase in foreign investment came from America, according to officials from the UN’s trade agency. A little came from the government itself. Some came from American businesses friendly with the administration, chivvied by Mr Trump and the rest from private investors. In March 2024 the Development Finance Corporation, the American government’s foreign-lending arm, set up its first office on the continent in São Paulo. At a dinner for investors in a swanky steakhouse in the city, conversation glided smoothly between speculation over where the most promising industries are located and where Mr Trump could next use force.