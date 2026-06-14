Does Donald Trump make Latin America a good bet?

Yet Latin America has been well placed to benefit from Trumpian chaos. After a lull in 2024, in 2025—Mr Trump’s first year back in office—foreign direct investment (FDI) rose to $204bn from $167bn (see chart 1), while flows to the rest of the developing world shrank. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) were up by nearly half. An index tracking Latin American stock markets, compiled by MSCI, an investment firm, has risen by 60% since the start of 2025, beating emerging markets as a whole (even despite a decline after bombs started falling in Iran, see chart 2).