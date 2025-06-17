Does every business need a cash pile like Warren Buffett’s?

The Oracle of Omaha was looking even more oracular—not to mention comfy on all that bedding—after Mr Trump launched an unprovoked trade world war on April 2nd. The next day Berkshire lost just 1.5% of its value, compared with 5% for the S&P 500 and another 9% for Apple. In the chaotic days that followed Mr Buffett took a knock along with everyone else, then recovered after Mr Trump paused his “reciprocal tariffs" on April 9th—but with less volatility. More important, whereas the market as a whole is still 11% below its all-time high, Berkshire is up by 7% since then, and just shy of its record market capitalisation of $1.2trn.

The Oracle of Omaha was looking even more oracular—not to mention comfy on all that bedding—after Mr Trump launched an unprovoked trade world war on April 2nd. The next day Berkshire lost just 1.5% of its value, compared with 5% for the S&P 500 and another 9% for Apple. In the chaotic days that followed Mr Buffett took a knock along with everyone else, then recovered after Mr Trump paused his “reciprocal tariffs" on April 9th—but with less volatility. More important, whereas the market as a whole is still 11% below its all-time high, Berkshire is up by 7% since then, and just shy of its record market capitalisation of $1.2trn.

A cushion is handy in uncertain times, and times have seldom been this uncertain. Many investors concluded as much amid the initial post-tariff mayhem, offloading stocks and notionally safe-haven assets at the same time. Perhaps they stuffed the proceeds into mattresses. Should bosses be apeing Mr Buffett and building cash buffers, too?

Not so fast. Not every cash-rich business has withstood the buffeting of recent months as well as Mr Buffett’s firm. True, Amazon and Alphabet, which among non-financial firms have the world’s third- and fourth-biggest cash piles (roughly $100bn apiece), performed about as well as Berkshire in the past week. But both are still down by around 15% since markets peaked. Liquid assets worth $75bn or so did not stop Toyota and TSMC, giant Asian manufacturers of cars and semiconductors respectively, from being clobbered since the start of the year. CITIC, a Hong Kong-listed Berkshire wannabe, boasts $249bn in cash and a measly market capitalisation of $31bn (this is partly explained by a balance-sheet that is, in part, bank-like).

A back-of-the-envelope analysis suggests zero correlation between the absolute size of a company’s cash position and its share price, be it over the past week or the past year. Return on capital or return on equity also show no link to cash-richness.

The same is true if you look at cash relative to revenues. On that measure Berkshire ranks 56th among the world’s 1,100 or so most valuable listed companies (again, excluding finance). The highest spot is claimed by Insmed, a $12bn biotechnology company with enough cash to cover four years of sales and no shareholder returns to speak of so far in 2025. The top ten include Prosus, a technology investment firm, and Grab, a Singaporean digital conglomerate, as well as CITIC. All have seen better days.

There is a hint of a relationship between a company’s cash-to-sales ratio and its compound annual revenue growth over the past five years. But, with a correlation co-efficient of 0.25 (where one is perfect alignment and zero is none), it is tenuous at best.

Many corporate stars of the past few years are anti-Scrooges. Nvidia, the $2.8trn semiconductor giant whose chips power the artificial-intelligence revolution, has liquid assets equivalent to a middling 33% of revenues. Novo Nordisk, the $265bn Danish maker of hit weight-loss drugs, is in the bottom third on this measure, at 9%. Both put capital to hyperefficient use, returning 71% and 46%, respectively, outshining all but a handful of the 1,100 companies in our sample.

No self-evident benefits to a cash fetish present themselves, in other words. The drawbacks, by contrast, are more obvious. The biggest of these is the opportunity cost. Clinging on to liquid assets means the money is not put to more productive use. Berkshire’s pile is two and a half times as large as it was five years ago. Its return on capital has declined in that period. Grab’s return on capital is negative. Prosus shares trade at around a 40% discount to the net value of its assets.

At least Prosus has the good grace to hand some of the unspent money back to shareholders. In the past five years it has paid $26bn in dividends and share repurchases. CITIC, too, has been generous with its owners, forking out an average annual dividend of $1.8bn. Grab, which went public only in 2021, may be excused for handing out just $226m so far, all of it last year.

The same cannot be said of Mr Buffett, who has not paid a dividend since 1967. Lately he has also become increasingly stingy with buy-backs, which declined from around $25bn a year in 2020 and 2021 to less than $3bn in 2024. This contrasts with Nvidia and Novo Nordisk, which despite reinvesting in innovative technology have found it in themselves to reward shareholders. Novo Nordisk paid out $38bn over the past five years. Nvidia showered investors with $41bn last year alone.

Don’t go to the mattresses

Mr Buffett’s cash buffer may look smart in a world gripped by Trumpian turmoil. It nevertheless seems almost churlish of him to insist on holding so much insurance, for that is what such a buffer amounts to. Does Berkshire really need roughly as much liquidity as Standard Chartered and NatWest, two of the world’s big banks? Anyone can pad a mattress with dollar bills. A legendary investor ought to have cleverer ideas.

