Does made in Mexico mean made by China?
The Economist 5 min read 06 Jan 2025, 07:36 AM IST
SummaryDonald Trump believes Mexico is a trojan horse for Chinese mercantilism
In 2018 United States President Donald Trump started a trade war with China. Mexico benefited; companies seeking to avoid tariffs by diversifying production out of China saw the country as a good option thanks to affordable labour, decent infrastructure and, most importantly, its free-trade agreement with the United States.
