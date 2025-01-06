Does made in Mexico mean made by China?

The areas where Chinese firms really are expanding tend to be further down the supply chain. Eight Chinese auto-parts manufacturing companies operated in Mexico in 2018. By the end of 2023 there were at least 20. They make trims and battery casings as well as high-tech elements such as software to assist drivers. Many cars made in Mexico with Chinese components meet the USMCA requirement that 75% of a car must be made in Mexico, whether by Chinese companies or otherwise, to qualify for free trade. But it doesn’t matter if it is legal, says Joshua Meltzer of Brookings, a think-tank in Washington: “Political tolerance [for China] is going down." Anything with a whiff of China is seen as suspicious. “Made by China is the new Made in China," says Jorge Guajardo, a former Mexican ambassador to China.