Does remote work make employees happier? Here’s what the evidence says

Some six years ago, a great experiment began in workplaces across the globe. Office workers did their jobs from home before the pandemic, of course, but never so many and for so long.
Now, after six years, it’s time to ask a fundamental question: Does remote work make people happy?
The short answer: Academic research shows that although working from home a couple of days a week boosts job satisfaction and makes employees less likely to quit, full-time remote work is more likely to make people anxious and lonely.
“There seems to be a Goldilocks effect with remote work and happiness,” says Adolfo Cuevas, associate professor of social and behavioral sciences at New York University. “Working from home some of the time provides flexibility and work-life balance benefits, without the social isolation that can accompany being fully remote.”