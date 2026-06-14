Does remote work make employees happier? Here’s what the evidence says

Another key to happiness for remote workers is consistency. Once a company offers remote or hybrid work, people start to build their lives around the expectation that it will continue. Bloom has found that the share of employees living more than 50 miles from work has more than doubled since 2020. So if the rules abruptly change, it’s unlikely to be popular. A study at the University of Pittsburgh found that companies enforcing “return to office mandates” experienced a significant decrease in job satisfaction.