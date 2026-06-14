Does remote work make employees happier? Here’s what the evidence says

Some six years ago, a great experiment began in workplaces across the globe. Office workers did their jobs from home before the pandemic, of course, but never so many and for so long.
Some six years ago, a great experiment began in workplaces across the globe. Office workers did their jobs from home before the pandemic, of course, but never so many and for so long.
Now, after six years, it’s time to ask a fundamental question: Does remote work make people happy?
Now, after six years, it’s time to ask a fundamental question: Does remote work make people happy?
The short answer: Academic research shows that although working from home a couple of days a week boosts job satisfaction and makes employees less likely to quit, full-time remote work is more likely to make people anxious and lonely.
“There seems to be a Goldilocks effect with remote work and happiness,” says Adolfo Cuevas, associate professor of social and behavioral sciences at New York University. “Working from home some of the time provides flexibility and work-life balance benefits, without the social isolation that can accompany being fully remote.”
Dig deeper into the numbers, however, and the picture becomes more complicated—detailing who likes and doesn’t like remote work and why, and how employers can help their workers enjoy the benefits of working from home while minimizing the downsides.
Here’s a closer look at what we know so far about the impact of remote work on happiness and job satisfaction:
Hybrid work makes employees happier…
After the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, American workers’ relationship with the office was never quite the same. About a quarter of all U.S. work days are now worked from home, about three times pre-Covid levels of remote work, according to data from the Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes, a monthly online survey of 5,000 U.S. workers run jointly by economists at Stanford University, the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM) and the University of Chicago.
Mostly, that’s a good thing for employees. Nicholas Bloom, an economics professor at Stanford University, conducted a six-month research study involving 1,612 employees of technology company Trip.com. He and his colleagues separated employees randomly into two groups, with one group working five days a week in the office and the other working two days a week from home.
The results were conclusive: Job satisfaction improved significantly for the hybrid workers, and quit rates dropped by a third. The benefits of hybrid work were particularly strong for women and people with longer commutes.
“The trial was so successful that the company rolled out the hybrid work schedule to everybody,” Bloom says. “Employees loved the flexibility of working from home, and they saved on average three hours a week from not having to commute.”
Zoe Cullen, associate professor of business administration at Harvard University, found that U.S. technology workers were willing to accept a 25% pay cut for partly or fully remote roles. And Bloom’s research has found that desired work-from-home rates exceed actual rates, especially for women and workers with young children.
…But fully remote work doesn’t
If two days of remote work make employees happier, companies might be tempted to go fully remote and capture even more benefits. However, the research suggests that as employees work from home more often, the benefits of flexibility start to be outweighed by downsides like loneliness and anxiety.
Cuevas and colleagues at NYU analyzed data from the Household Pulse Survey, a regular survey of thousands of U.S. adults run by the Census Bureau, to see the effect of remote work on people’s risk of depression, anxiety and loneliness. They found that working remotely up to four days a week slightly lowered the risk of depression, but doing so for five days a week put workers at higher risk of anxiety. And loneliness increased for people working from home at least three days a week.
“It might be an optimal arrangement for employees to work from home one to two days a week, where they maintain productivity, maintain mental health, and still attain the social connectedness they need,” says Cuevas. He says fully remote workers miss the daily social interactions associated with the workplace: not just meetings with co-workers but also informal interactions like small talk with the barista at their favorite coffee shop on the way to work.
New research by Christos Makridis, associate research professor at Arizona State University, and Jason Schloetzer of Georgetown University also shows the limits of remote work in fostering job satisfaction. They crunched the numbers on a Payscale survey of the remote-work arrangements of nearly 165,000 employees and found that those who said they “always” or “mostly” work remotely were no happier than those who worked full time in the office, and they were also more likely to consider leaving.
The pluses and minuses
Researchers in Europe have been running detailed studies to identify what aspects of remote work make people happier, and which ones have a negative effect.
Remote work makes employees happier by increasing productivity and making work more interesting, says Filippo Pusterla, lecturer in the department of management, technology and economics at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. Flexible working hours also help, but to a lesser degree. And on the negative side, remote workers suffer from a worse work-life balance and more difficult interactions with co-workers and supervisors.
He reached these conclusions by analyzing data from an online survey of almost 2,000 graduates of professional colleges in Switzerland, with co-researcher Thomas Bolli of ZHAW School of Management and Law.
The finding about increased productivity may come as a surprise to bosses who fret about what their employees are up to when they are out of sight. But Pusterla thinks it’s because remote workers can focus more on the task they have to complete, and their performance gives them higher pay that contributes to job satisfaction.
As for “more interesting work,” Pusterla explains that remote workers tend to have more flexibility to give priority to their work and more ability to focus on interesting tasks without being distracted by office chatter, dull meetings and other features of office life.
Pusterla also found that although both men and women had higher job satisfaction from remote work, the flexibility of remote work was a stronger factor for women, who carry more child-care and family responsibilities, than men.
By contrast, younger workers are likely to be happier in the office, says Jim Harter, chief scientist of workplace management and well-being at Gallup. It’s harder for them to learn the job and form social networks when working remotely.
Home life also makes a difference: A worker living alone in a small apartment is less likely to be happy working from home than someone in a large house with a family, who can take advantage of the flexibility of remote work while also having a dedicated space for work time.
The time savings from remote work are a big draw. By analyzing data from the Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes, Bloom and colleagues found that people who have a longer commute and spend more time getting ready for work are more likely to want to work from home. Specifically, people who spent one hour a day on commuting and grooming wanted to work from home 1.5 days a week on average, and that rose to almost two days a week for those who spent two hours a day.
Remote work also appears to have some other unexpected effects. Bloom and his colleagues found that people who worked from home had more children and more future plans for children than those who didn’t, and when both partners worked from home, the effect was even stronger.
The creative deficit
Remote work may have a negative impact on creativity. Researchers in the Netherlands pored over the daily diaries of 112 hybrid workers in the U.K. to compare what they did on remote and on-site days. Although their core responsibilities were the same in both locations, the workers spent less time on “extra-role behaviors” such as helping co-workers and coming up with creative ideas on their remote-working days.
“We know from a lot of creativity research that what you need for creativity is to talk to people and get different perspectives,” says Sanne Feenstra, assistant professor of organizational psychology at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and a co-author of the study. “It’s actually quite hard to be creative when you’re at home on your own.”
The reduction in extra-role behaviors was driven not just by the technical challenges of remote work, but also by feeling less connected on remote work days. “When human interaction decreases and you feel less connected, that also reduces satisfaction and engagement,” she says.
The role of leaders
So what can companies do to get the benefits of remote work, while minimizing the downsides?
Another study by Feenstra shows that leaders can help remote teams maintain a shared sense of identity. They can do that by, among other things, creating opportunities for remote workers to meet in person, creating a set of team values based on employee discussions and consistently reinforcing them, and talking about what “we” can do as a team instead of what “I” need “you” to do.
“The main challenge for companies is, ‘Even if some of our employees work remotely, how can we still have a shared identity as a company, as a team?’ ” Feenstra says. “How can we still create a sense of ‘us’?”
Bloom says companies should encourage even fully remote workers to work in the office at least once a month, so that they can connect with colleagues and avoid too much isolation.
It’s also important to coordinate schedules so that all remote and hybrid workers are in the office on the same day. “Don’t leave it up to employees to pick their own days in the office,” says Harter. “You’ve got to organize certain days when you’re going to have an office culture.”
Another key to happiness for remote workers is consistency. Once a company offers remote or hybrid work, people start to build their lives around the expectation that it will continue. Bloom has found that the share of employees living more than 50 miles from work has more than doubled since 2020. So if the rules abruptly change, it’s unlikely to be popular. A study at the University of Pittsburgh found that companies enforcing “return to office mandates” experienced a significant decrease in job satisfaction.
The best remote-work policies avoid one-size-fits-all mandates and try to accommodate employees’ varying preferences. “Some people prefer fully remote, some people want to be in the office all the time, others want hybrid,” says Bloom. “Choice is what makes people happiest.”
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