Does the Iran war increase the risk of a Chinese attack on Taiwan?

Mr Xi could still profit from patience. The pla has greatly enhanced its capacity to invade Taiwan, and has practised doing so with increasing frequency (see map). It has also tested the island’s air defences almost daily with military flights across the Taiwan Strait’s median line. But although it could probably conduct a blockade or quarantine, it cannot yet conduct an amphibious invasion at a sufficiently low cost and with enough speed to make it worth the risk. The longer it takes, the more time America has to intervene. Even overstretched American forces could still inflict huge losses, drawing on their recent experience using the latest technology, including ai, in battle. And the global economic fallout, which would hit China hard, would dwarf that from the Iran war.