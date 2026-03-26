Does the Iran war increase the risk of a Chinese attack on Taiwan?

For a world shaken by war in Ukraine and the Middle East, there was a faintly reassuring line in the latest Annual Threat Assessment by America’s intelligence agencies. “Chinese leaders do not currently plan to execute an invasion of Taiwan in 2027,” said the report, released on March 18th. The new phrase was striking because American officials have warned for years that Xi Jinping, China’s leader, has ordered his armed forces to be ready to attack Taiwan by 2027. And despite American clarifications that the deadline is for capability rather than actual invasion, it led to billions of dollars of spending in America and Taiwan to prepare for an attack by then.