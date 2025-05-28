Does the president want to fix Harvard or destroy it?

The president is upset that Harvard and other elite institutions didn’t do enough to protect Jewish students on their campuses who were being harassed and intimidated by anti-Israel demonstrators. He’s likewise annoyed by the leftward political tilt of academia, where social-justice advocacy is dominant and competing perspectives are discouraged and seldom engaged. Those are fair criticisms, but they don’t give Mr. Trump license to trample over academic freedom and First Amendment rights, or to tell private universities whom they can hire and what they can teach.