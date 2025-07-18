Does Trump have the authority to fire Fed chair Powell?
Paul Kiernan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Jul 2025, 07:17 AM IST
Summary
The president may try to terminate the Fed chair’s tenure early. But whether Trump has the ability to do so isn’t clear.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—President Trump asked Republican lawmakers this week whether he should fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whom he appointed to the position in 2017. The move followed months of criticism by Trump of Powell, largely over his refusal to cut interest rates.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story