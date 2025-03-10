Does Trump really want a weaker dollar?

On their own, tariffs can boost a currency: driving consumers away from foreign goods means that there is less demand for other currencies. Yet if trade restrictions, and the uncertainty around them, seriously knock the American economy, the result may be lower interest rates, and therefore a weaker greenback. In the short term, stockpiling may also put pressure on the dollar. Businesses have scrambled to buy foreign goods ahead of the introduction of border levies. America’s trade deficit in goods surged to $153bn in January, up from $92bn a year earlier. This buying frenzy is likely to continue for as long as the threat of still-higher tariffs looms.