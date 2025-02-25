DOGE won’t be enough to get debt under control

But there are many steps the administration and lawmakers can take. The nondefense discretionary spending that DOGE has focused on is only 16% of the federal budget. If DOGE reaches its goal of reducing spending by $500 billion, the budget deficit for the year will be reduced by about 26%. That’s a good start. But our leaders must also develop plans to control spending on entitlement programs, because those will be the primary source for our deficits in the coming decades.