DOGE’s failure is a warning: The dollar will frown some day
Edward Price , Barrons 4 min read 23 May 2025, 09:49 AM IST
SummaryIf the US can’t seriously cut its debt, safe-haven status is in doubt, Edward Price writes in a guest commentary.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The U.S. dollar has fallen nearly 8% since the start of the year against a basket of currencies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story