DOGE’s failure is a warning: The dollar will frown some day

What is the dollar smile? A chart showing dollar appreciation rises both when the U.S. does relatively well and relatively poorly, compared with the rest of the world. Why? If there’s bad economic news, a flight to safety occurs. Capital moves from high risk to high quality assets, seeking protection. Often, that means U.S. Treasuries. There’s nothing safer. Simple. But here’s the oddity. Capital rushes to the U.S. even if that bad economic news came from the U.S. The U.S. is the safest bet. Hence the smile.